AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large group of nurses with National Nurses United gathered outside Ascension Seton Medical Center on Thursday.

Nurses told KXAN they are frustrated with how the hospital is addressing some of their biggest concerns.

Nurses claim there is chronic short-staffing, which can impact patient care.

The nurses are also disappointed with how contract negotiations are going with the hospital.

“Staffing is what is lacking, we are having issues retaining the nurses we have, and recruiting new nurses,” said Kristine Kittelson who is a nurse. “They are not putting the investments they have into us that have been here for a while, and they are firing our educators and ancillary staff.”

The hospital’s nurses voted to unionize in September and have been in contract negotiations for the first year.

“The main issue is making sure we are able to care for our patients adequately,” said Monica Gonzalez, who’s also a nurse.