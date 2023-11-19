AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin-area median family income (MFI) goes up year-over-year, people may not realize they qualify for home ownership assistance. Austin Habitat for Humanity is working to spread the word.

An analysis from Habitat shows Austin-area median income limits have jumped nearly 40% over the past few years, increasing roughly 10% year-over-year. Habitat says that jump is historic and means people Habitat couldn’t serve before now qualify.

“We’ve always played an important safety net role, but now we’re playing that role for different types of earners… folks in the medical system and even some tech workers, who didn’t fit our historical mold, now qualify for Habitat homes,” CEO Michele Anderson said.

Do you qualify?

Habitat for Humanity provides homes under $250,000 through its New Home Construction Program. Austinites who make 60-80% of regional MFI qualify for assistance.

For a single person, that would be between roughly $49,000 and $65,000. For a family of four, between roughly $70,000 and a little more than $90,000.

“I started working at Austin Habitat in 2007. I never thought I’d see the day when a three-person household could earn more than $80,000 a year and a four-person household could earn more than $90,000 a year and still qualify for one of our homes,” Austin Habitat Chief Operating Officer Wayne Gerami said.

Gerami encouraged people who may not think they qualify for a home through Habitat to take a look at the requirements.