As COVID-19 cases surge, Austin airport sees slight uptick in Holiday travel

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. days before Thanksgiving, the Center for Disease Control has recommended Americans avoid holiday travel, however, fell short of mandating Americans to refrain from traveling.

At the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials say they’re seeing a slight uptick in travel, though the numbers won’t be anywhere near this time last year. Airport officials say holiday travel is down by 60%, but still the airport is preparing.

“We have implemented the safety ambassadors program. The program is something new that we are doing for the holiday season, just because we are anticipating a slight increase in air traffic over the next few days,” said ABIA spokesperson Bryce Dubee. “You will see staff reminding folks to practice good social distancing and wear their mask.”

If you haven’t traveled at all this year, Dubee says you can expect to see some unfamiliar things.

“The TSA is allowing up to 12oz of hand sanitizer in your carry on, all other liquids must be checked in your luggage, however,” said Dubee.

If you plan on leaving your car at the airport overnight you won’t be able to park in the surface parking lots. ABIA is only allowing passengers to park in either the blue or red garages, and those are now being offered at a reduced rate during Holiday travel.

Delta says the airline plans on blocking middle seats until March and Southwest until December.

If you do travel, the CDC recommends double layering your face mask, know the quarantine rules for where you are going and to isolate and test on both ends of your travel experience.