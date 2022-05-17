AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a push for businesses to show more support for Austin’s music industry, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians said it now has a key investment to help keep their services going as musicians have to wait longer in getting funds from the city.

Earlier this month, Austin city staff said staffing shortages are partly behind the delay in getting $3 million to artists and promoters as part of the Live Music Fund.

HAAM said its new partnership with PNC Bank will help them address the urgent healthcare needs of musicians, while also helping to hire musicians for more gigs and provide financial education.

”Hopefully, we can have them play at places like PNC Plaza at ACL Live, and at Waterloo Greenway. And at the Chamber events where we’re the live music sponsor, and all the other fun things we have going on here in Austin,” said PNC Austin regional president Dillan Knudson.

The partnership will last for a year, although Knudson hopes to keep it going after that.

HAAM CEO Paul Scott hopes more businesses follow suit — not just for his own music nonprofit, but for others in Austin, too.

“Many of our corporations and businesses sell Austin as the live music capital of the world,” he said. “We’re asking our musicians to shoulder this kind of moniker live music capital of the world, we also need to be creative in helping them stay here so we can keep that moniker.”

He said they’re working on partnerships with other businesses, but wouldn’t reveal those just yet. HAAM is also holding a corporate Battle of the Bands next month, a fundraiser they hope businesses get behind.



More resources and policies to help are on the horizon — a music census launches next month.

The “health check” on Austin’s music industry will be led by a local company called Sound Music Cities. The hope is the new data will shed light on the industry’s biggest challenges and how to address them.

It’ll be the first music census in nearly 10 years.

PNC Bank announced a year-round partnership with HAAM. This announcement comes on the heels of a broader push for the business to show its commitment to the Austin music industry.

This new partnership with HAAM will make PNC the nonprofit’s exclusive financial education partner, the presenting sponsor of HAAM Day – Austin’s largest fundraising event supporting local musicians, and a Stage and VIP Party sponsor at the HAAM’s upcoming Corporate Battle of the Bands.

In a recent internal survey of its members, HAAM found the below results:

$10,000 in lost income in 2021 average HAAM member

41% of members struggled to pay rent or mortgage

900 members received unemployment benefits

65% were behind on bills or accrued credit card debt

56% of members reported either not having enough to get by or barely enough to get by

34% worried or faced food insecurity

In the first quarter of 2022 alone, HAAM had more than 220 NEW musicians enrolled. PNC Bank’s investment will help the organization to continue to provide healthcare services to the musicians that make Austin the Live Music Capital of the World.