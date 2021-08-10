As cases rise, Austin COVID-19 antibody infusion center to reopen

This December 2020 pictures shows a COVID-19 antibody infusion therapy center in Cameron County. (Photo courtesy TDEM)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services says it’s planning to open a regional infusion center in the Austin-area, based on the number of COVID cases in the area.

The state previously opened a mobile center in East Austin in January, but it was demobilized as the need decreased and local hospitals were could handle the infusions on their own, Texas Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Seth Christensen.

Christensen said local officials can request to reopen regional infusion centers and that TDEM is seeing an increased use of COVID-19 therapy across the state.

He said COVID-19 patients should talk to their healthcare provider to determine if therapy is right for them and get a referral to a treatment center.

More information about COVID-19 Therapeutics can be found at Texas DSHS.

A spokesperson said the agency will have share more details on the infusion center in the next few days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

