As Austin grows, so does the demand for plumbers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Skillpoint Alliance Instructor Jeff Jackson remembers training plumbers outside last fall when he noticed someone watching. An owner of a plumbing company just happened to drive by.

“He just stopped and he said, ‘Are y’all teaching plumbing?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, we are, we teach plumbing.’ And he was like, ‘Well, I need plumbers desperately,'” recalled Jackson.

Jackson said the demand has ramped up in the last three years. The nonprofit is offering free training to get people ready and out into the field fast. That’s because Jackson said there is a need for hundreds of plumbers right now.

Local plumbing company owner George Drazic believes there are two reasons for this demand. The first includes new construction and it’s not just homes but also buildings like the new Google Tower, Apple Campus and Moody Center — all expected to open this year.

“Some of the big employers then soak up some of the people too, you know, like Tesla or Samsung,” said Drazic, the owner of Efficient AC, Electric & Plumbing. “But then, so do all the for companies for them because for every Tesla and Samsung, there are tons of companies that either expand or move into this area.”

The second reason he said is that with more buildings comes a spike in more service calls. However, even with all the demand, they have to get people in the door first. Drazic said that in itself can be a challenge because a lot of people think plumbing is all dirty work.

“Not enough people want to be in the industry, you know, they haven’t thought that it’s an elegant thing to do, and they haven’t realized what the pay can be,” he said.

In an industry where the faucets aren’t drying up any time soon, the pay can start at around $18 an hour and go as high as $40.

“Looking into the future, you know, in the Austin area, I don’t see a stop to it,” Jackson said about the future demand.

Skillpoint is getting ready to start another four-week training class on Monday, March 3. They ask those interested to apply online Wednesday but they will take applications right up until the class begins.

For context on the need for plumbers, data shows the Austin area will face a shortage of more than 3,000 trade workers over the next decade. Yet, that shortage number may be higher. Those at Workforce Solutions Capital Area said a lot of these jobs are often not listed online. The openings are often spread through word of mouth.