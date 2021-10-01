As Austin businesses look for a boost ACL weekend, they’re also navigating a critical shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Like many other local business owners, Amanda Wadsworth is looking forward to being at the ACL Festival, again.

“It’s like this iconic festival in Austin, and being an Austin original brand, we just love being a part of ACL,” she says.

They’ve got a new menu for the festival — a key lime pie freeze, chicken pot pie, and spinach ricotta pot pie, along with sweet pies. But Wadsworth says preparation for the anticipated event has been tricky this year.

“We have front and back house staff at ACL, and it’s been harder for us to pull from our kitchen team to have our kitchen team at ACL,” Wadsworth explains. “And so, we’ve had to kind of train up some front house team to support the kitchen at ACL.”

Wadsworth says she’s short about six bakers and has trimmed her menu, as a result.

“We used to offer, you know, 14 or 15 sweet flavors per day, and about five to six savory, and we’ve had to trim that back a little bit so that our production in the kitchen can be more streamlined,” she says.

It’s a challenge many in her industry are facing: The Texas Restaurant Association calls it a ‘critical’ problem.

Tiny Pies is offering a thousand-dollar bonus for people who stay on staff through the end of the year, along with health insurance and other perks.

“We are doing a food program, where we will order all of our — like staples, groceries, for everyone on the team through our provider, and then we give it to them at cost, so it’s like saving them on groceries,” Wadsworth says.

Still, she says they usually see a big boost to business after events like this, and ACL is also positioned right before the holidays.

“We’re hoping that we’re like adding new customers to our fan base and that we’ll be shipping pies out for the holidays,” Wadsworth says.

