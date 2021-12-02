Aryan Circle gang member arrested by U.S. Marshals at northwest Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List was caught Wednesday at a northwest Austin hotel by U.S. Marshals.

Marshall Willard Brown, 45, was arrested at a hotel in the 12400 block of Research Boulevard, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. That’s near Jollyville Road.

During the investigation, DPS and U.S. Marshals learned Brown could be at an Austin hotel. Surveillance video confirmed this, and Brown was arrested without incident in the parking lot.

He was taken to the Travis County Jail and is awaiting extradition.

Brown was wanted on two bond revocations with an original charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS said.

He was known to be involved with the Aryan Circle gang and was considered armed and dangerous.

Brown was previously arrested in December 2019, after a standoff at a home in Spicewood, Texas, DPS said.