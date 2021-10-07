Art contest: Here’s how your kids can help light the Zilker Holiday Tree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six children will get to stand up on stage and officially begin the holiday season in Austin — setting the Zilker Holiday Tree alight. The city will choose them based on their artistic creativity.

Children between ages 5 and 10 can start getting their pencils, markers, crayons, watercolors, pastels, paint and paper out to enter the annual art contest put on by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department. The top three from each division — Ages 5-7 in the Junior Division and 8-10 in the Senior Division — will have their artwork displayed and get to participate in the ceremonies.

Entries are due Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. They must show the Zilker Holiday Tree, be no larger than 8.5″ by 11″ and be “paper thickness only.” Children may only enter once. Parents also need to help. They can either submit the artwork and fill out the entry form online, or print the form and paste it onto the back of the artwork and mail it to Parks and Recreation Department | Office of Special Events | 200 S. Lamar Blvd. Austin, Texas 78704:

The artwork becomes the property of the art contest.

The Zilker Holiday tree is 155 feet tall and has 39 strings of lights.

Last year the City lit the tree in a virtual ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Trail of Lights also changed format to a drive-thru. This year’s Trail of Lights will continue be a drive-thru, and tickets went on sale Thursday.

KXAN is a sponsor of the Trail of Lights.