Arson investigator on scene after 1 injured in south Austin industrial area fire

AFD says there’s an arson investigator on scene after a fire in an industrial area on St. Elmo Road on Thursday. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says it has an arson investigator on the scene after a fire Thursday morning in south Austin.

AFD tweeted about the fire at 5:45 a.m. Thursday and said it was at an industrial area at 600 E. St. Elmo Road. That’s near the road’s intersection with Terry-O Lane and the address for Austin American Awning Company.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, and AFD was able to put the fire out before it spread from behind one of the buildings. AFD says the arson investigator is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.