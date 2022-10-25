AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest arson investigator, and she’s only 16 months old.

Zsa Zsa the German Shepard is finishing up training to become an Accelerant Detection Canine (ADC). She’s learning to sniff out just about anything that could be used to start a fire.

Lt. Steve Silverthorn spends two to three hours a day training Zsa Zsa and taking her on walks. Thanks to her Polish background, she follows commands in Czech.

During training, Silverthorn places the accelerant in a container or sprays it on fabric, and Zsa Zsa sniffs around until she identifies the smell. She is then able to alert her handlers to the evidence.

Once Zsa Zsa’s training is complete, she will receive certification from the state to begin working.