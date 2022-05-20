AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a 34-year-old woman in connection with the death of a gravel racer who was visiting Austin before a weekend race.

Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, who went by “Mo,” was found bleeding and unconscious by her friend after returning to an east Austin home May 11. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of first-degree murder. The Austin Police Department issued a search warrant earlier this week in connection with Wilson’s death for a south Austin home owned by a woman with the same name.

According to the search warrant, Wilson was in Austin ahead of a race near Dallas. Bike racing outlet VeloNews reported Wilson was expected to compete in the Gravel Locos race in Hico, which is about an hour and 20 minutes southwest of Fort Worth.

Wilson’s family has created a GoFundMe where people can donate in lieu of flowers.

“In her memory, we are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about,” the GoFundMe said.

Court records give details about investigation

The search warrant said Wilson went swimming with a friend that evening and returned to the home after 8:30 p.m. Camera footage from a nearby home showed a vehicle pull up near the house around 8:36 p.m.

The vehicle seen in the footage matched the description of a vehicle found at the south Austin home, the warrant said.

The arrest affidavit further explained Wilson was going to meet up with a man to swim. Detectives interviewed that man, who said he had been in a relationship with Armstrong for about three years. During a break in their relationship, he met and began dating Wilson. He also confirmed the vehicle seen in the security footage belonged to Armstrong.

The arrest affidavit said Armstrong was brought to an APD office for an unrelated warrant, which was later found to be invalid. But during that time, detectives asked her about the Wilson case and investigation, as her name was mentioned by the man detectives interviewed earlier.

Detectives wrote in the affidavit, “when Armstrong was confronted with video evidence of her vehicle, she had no explanation as to why it was in the area and did not make any denials surrounding the statements presented to her.”

Detectives also analyzed shell casings found at the scene against a gun belonging to Armstrong, the affidavit said. “The potential that the same firearm was involved is significant,” detectives wrote in the affidavit.