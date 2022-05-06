AUSTIN (KXAN) — A warrant was issued for the arrest of former Longhorn and NFL player Earl Thomas.

Court records show the warrant was filed on April 28 in the 167th District Court in Travis County.

The alleged offense he’s accused of, which is dated to have occurred on April 18, is violation of a bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months, a third-degree felony.

KXAN is working to obtain the arrest affidavit. Those details will be updated in this story.

Thomas played for the University of Texas Longhorns from 2007 to 2009.

The safety was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, where he became a seven-time Pro Bowler. He’s also a three-time All-Pro and 2014 Super Bowl champ.

Thomas joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. In August 2020, the team terminated its contract with Thomas, after he got into a fight with a teammate during practice.

Just last month, ESPN reported Thomas wanted to return to the NFL after being out for two seasons.

In May 2020, Thomas’ estranged wife was arrested in east Austin and charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said at the time she held him at gunpoint when she went to confront him about an affair.