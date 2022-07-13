AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man in connection to an Austin Police investigation where one person died after being shot in the 800 block of North Interstate 35 on July 3. Court records filed Saturday revealed more details leading up to the arrest.

Juan Eduardo Martinez, 20, was arrested in connection to the shooting that killed 34-year-old Duvan Betancourth-Gonzalez, according to an arrest affidavit.

APD said the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting began as a robbery and escalated into a murder.

Betancourth-Gonzalez called 911 on July 3 and requested help. He told police someone stole his wallet and a bag of money.

“During the call, a series of pops consistent with gunshots could be heard in the background of the 911 call,” the affidavit said. “The caller soon thereafter stopped responding to the 911 operator.”

HALO cameras near the scene captured some of the events surrounding the shooting.

The video showed Betancourth-Gonzalez struck another vehicle and then stopped in front of it on the highway. The driver of the hit vehicle got out, walked up the front of Betancourth-Gonzalez’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The footage then showed Betancourth-Gonzalez’s vehicle reverse quickly, crashing into the suspect’s vehicle before driving away and crashing into a highway wall where neither Betancourth-Gonzalez nor his vehicle moved again.

Four occupants and the suspected shooter then abandoned their vehicle and left the scene.

The affidavit said officers identified the suspected shooter as Martinez through vehicle records of the car left at the scene, personal identification documents inside the vehicle and officer body camera video from a previous traffic stop.

Inside Martinez’s vehicle, officers located a blue backpack that contained the victim’s passport, wallet and about $1,800, according to the affidavit.

On July 5, a judge determined probable cause for Martinez’s arrest, and he was booked into the Travis County Jail Friday afternoon. His bail was set at $100,000, but he bonded out early Sunday morning, according to jail records.

There were also three separate open cases listed for Martinez in Hays County, according to arrest records. He is scheduled to appear in a San Marcos court July 25 and 28.

Martinez’s attorney is scheduled to attend a criminal court hearing Aug. 1 in connection to the murder charges.

KXAN has reached out to Martinez’s attorney. This article will be updated if a statement is provided.

APD said this case was being investigated as Austin’s 35th homicide of 2022.