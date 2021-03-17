Arrest made in deadly weekend shooting inside downtown Austin club

One person was killed inside Club Swing on March 14, 2021. (Courtesy: Jessica Cohen)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have made an arrest following the deadly shooting inside a downtown Austin club early Sunday morning.

Adriean Dewayne Benn (Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Police arrested Adriean Dewayne Benn, 22, on Wednesday on a murder charge. He’s accused of shooting Jorian Donte Hardeway, 24, multiple times inside Club Swing at 621 East Seventh Street. The shooting took place just after 4 a.m.

Hardeway was rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center where he later died.

No details of Benn’s arrest have yet been made public.

KXAN has tried to contact Benn’s attorney. We spoke to a former attorney on a case from February in Williamson County that was dropped. That attorney, though, is not representing Benn on the murder charge.

Homicide detectives did not initially have a suspect on Sunday and put out a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They have not yet said whether a tip led them to Benn.

This is Austin’s 13th homicide of 2021, putting the city on pace for 66 homicides this year. There were 48 homicides in 2020.