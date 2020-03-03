Arrest made in connection with grackle statue fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says their arson investigators arrested a man Tuesday in connection with lighting the grackle statue outside Austin City Hall on fire Monday.

Authorities arrested Rodney Lynn Cook, 67, after releasing video showing a man setting fire to “Ganador,” a grackle statue outside city hall. Authorities believe the man in the video is Cook.

Cook is charged with felony criminal mischief. This story will be updated once Cook’s mugshot is available and when we receive more information.