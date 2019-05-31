Arrest made in connection to murder at Givens District Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a 25-year-old in connection to an April shooting death at an east Austin Park.

Glenn Madison Deal is in custody at the Travis County Jail and charged with Capital Murder in connection to the death of Andre Lanier Davis Jr.

Police responded to a shooting call at Givens District Park at 3811 E. 12th Street in east Austin April 9. When police and paramedics arrived, they discovered Davis Jr.’s body with “obvious trauma.”

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene within 12 minutes of the first report. Authorities determined robbery appeared to be the motive.

The investigation is ongoing. Homicide detectives urge anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.