Arrest made in 2018 murder of Austin man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man believed to be responsible for shooting and killing an Austin Lanier High School graduate in front of his home in broad daylight back in 2018 has been arrested.

Court documents say Oscar Aristides Garcia, 33, is charged with the murder of Nicolas Bautista Jr.

The incident happened Oct. 28, 2018 as Bautista and his girlfriend were being dropped off at the home in Pasadena, Texas by their ride-share driver. Officers were dispatched to the residence just after 1 p.m.

A detective with the Pasadena Police Department detailed in the documents that the victim’s girlfriend said the driver of a Ford 150 pickup truck had pulled up behind the ride-share driver’s car and got off with a rifle in-hand.

The suspect then allegedly accused Bautista of stealing machinery, and his girlfriend was translating at the time because the suspect spoke Spanish. Those documents go on to say that after rebutting the accusations, as the victim was walking away, the suspect shot him and left.

On Oct. 28, 2018, Delia and Nicolas Sr. said they got a call saying Nicolas Jr. had been shot. The Bautista family said Nicolas Jr. graduated from Austin’s Lanier High School in 1999. He moved to Pasadena in 2007.

They told KXAN at the time they believed the suspect was mistaking their son for someone else.

The court documents show Garcia’s wife told police he acted anxious and made odd requests that day and in the days after. He told his wife they should sell their house and that she should move to California while he would go work in McAllen.

She also said he asked her to buy him a bus ticket to McAllen after she refused his request to buy him a plane ticket.

Garcia’s bond is set at $250,000.