AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was at a north Austin parking lot where people were “engaged in reckless driving and doing ‘donuts'” — one of a number of weekend “street takeover” events — was arrested as he tried to drive away from the area, according to an affidavit.

DPS said his car was one of those left in the business parking lot off Howard Lane after the crowd dispersed. According to an affidavit, the trooper tried to make an “investigative detention” on those still standing around, and the man ran to his car and drove off even after being told to stop. The trooper chased him and pulled him over.

Yurison Corrales Hidalgo, 19, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. KXAN has reached out to his attorney and will update this story when we receive a response.

Separately, DPS said charges are pending against another 19-year-old accused of evading law enforcement in a meetup in a parking lot about 10 minutes away.

DPS said over the weekend troopers helped Austin police with a call around 9:30 p.m. related to about 100 vehicles in the parking lot at 8610 Research Blvd. One trooper saw a Mustang speeding with its lights off and followed it. That car ended up hitting another near Payton Gin and Ohlen Road and sending three people to the hospital.

The trooper who wrote the affidavit for Corrales Hidalgo noted that he was among those in DPS “working an operation trying to stop Austin Takeover and street racing events.” DPS said in a statement members of the Violent Crime Task Force responded to the groups of drivers “gathering and driving recklessly in various parts of the Austin city limits.”

APD told KXAN it responded to several other locations between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday tied to “street takeovers”: