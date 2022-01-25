Arrest made after SWAT response in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A domestic violence incident turned into a SWAT callout early Tuesday morning in east Austin.

The Austin Police Department said a person was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Tuesday following a situation where someone was threatening another person with a gun. APD said it received the call at 1:42 a.m. to the Mueller Place Apartments in the 5800 block of Wellington Drive.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment unharmed, and APD said the suspect had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member. When APD got to the scene, the suspect didn’t come out and refused police commands, and that prompted the SWAT team to respond.

Eventually, the SWAT team was able to get the suspect to come out of the apartment and “safely take the suspect into custody without any major incident.”