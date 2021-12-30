Armed man shot by APD officer on Christmas Eve identified

Austin police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 24, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man shot by an officer on Christmas Eve night in northeast Austin after witnesses said he was waving around a rifle and firing shots into the air.

Police said the man shot is Juventino Navejar, 29. He is in stable condition at a hospital, APD said.

The incident took place near U.S. Highway 183, Cameron Road and East Anderson Lane just after 10:30 p.m. last Friday.

What police say happened

A caller reported to 911 a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 183 and Cameron Road, and a man whose face was bleeding. After the first 911 call, other callers reported a shirtless man walking around the crash, carrying and waving a black rifle, police said.

Further updates from callers reported the man was also pointing the rifle at people and firing shots in the air. APD officers responded to the area to try and find the crash and armed man.

About 20 minutes after the first 911 call, an APD officer found the man with the rifle on the sidewalk, walking south in the 2400 block of the northbound U.S. 183 frontage road, APD said. The man was later identified as Navejar.

The officer stopped his patrol car, got his gun, got out of the car and began commanding the man to drop his rifle. APD said he didn’t listen and continued to move toward the officer with the rifle.

That’s when the APD officer fired one shot, hitting Navejar, who fell to the ground, police said. The officer was able to move the rifle away from Navejar.

More APD officers responded to the scene and began giving medical aid to Navejar. Austin-Travis County EMS also responded, treated Navejar and took him to a hospital. APD said his injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

APD said witnesses and officers at the scene weren’t hurt.

Officer on administrative leave

APD said per its protocol, the officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave. The officer, who was not named, has served two and a half years with APD.

APD said two investigations will be conducted — a criminal investigation done by the APD Special Investigations Unit alongside the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative one done by the APD Internal Affairs Unit and the Office of Police Oversight.

The officer shooting was recorded on body cameras, APD said. The department is expected to release video footage from the incident within 10 business days of when it happened, in line with a new policy implemented in July.

Anyone with information about this police shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.