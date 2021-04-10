ALL CLEAR given after armed intruder reported on St. Edward’s University campus Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After multiple searches of the area, police say they’ve cleared St. Edward’s University after reports of an armed intruder on the main campus Saturday morning.

St. Edward’s University Campus Safety reports the suspect may be: a dark-skinned, possibly Hispanic thin male with shaggy brown hair. He’s reported to be wearing a white shirt and carrying a possible rifle.

Campus Safety initially said he was reported to be moving from the parking garage toward the direction of campus apartments/woods. They later said the suspect was walking along Woodward Drive towards I-35.

The community is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to UPD at (512) 448-8444 or by calling 911.