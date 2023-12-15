AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin holiday tradition is back as the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar kicked off Friday at the Palmer Events Center in south Austin.

For nearly five decades, the annual event has offered people a chance to listen to live music and shop at the same time.

Nearly 200 artists working with all mediums have set up shop at the events centers Friday to offer up unique gifts.

“You have the live music, you have a bar. You can walk around, you have the cocktail– the Lonestar and Titos– and then you have local artists,” said Mychal Mitchell with Myona Handcrafted Books.

The annual event has been around for 48 seasons and began as a way to get people selling their art on the drag inside during the cold Christmas season.

The event is open until 9:30 p.m. daily as of Friday through Dec. 23.