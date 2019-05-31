Are you driving one of Austin’s top 5 most stolen vehicles?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every day the Austin Police Department tracks car thefts in the city in an effort combat the problem and look for crime trends.

Investigators with the APD’s Auto Theft Unit shared some of the latest numbers with KXAN for a better look at the problem of stolen cars.

As of April 2019, there have been 825 auto theft cases and 15 attempted thefts so far this year.

The top 5 stolen vehicles:

1. Ford F150 (also top stolen model in 2018)

2. Honda Civic

3. Honda Accord

4. Toyota Camry

5. Nissan Altima

The top five zip codes with most stolen vehicles:

1. 78753 (94 stolen vehicles)

2. 78741 (86) *also the top zip code for vehicle thefts in 2018

3. 78758 (78)

4. 78744 (67)

5. 78745 (57)

Austin police say auto theft is a crime of opportunity and can be largely prevented.

Each year in the Austin area, hundreds of cars are stolen because they were left unlocked and/or with the keys left in the vehicle.

Detectives with the Auto Theft Unit say that in 2019 they’ve investigated at least 74 cases in which the vehicle was stolen while left running.

With summer on its way, it may be tempting to leave your vehicle running with the AC on — while you run a quick errand like checking the mailbox or running into the convenience store — don’t do it.

Police say always lock your car, hide your valuables and take your keys.