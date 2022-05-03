AUSTIN (KXAN) — Representatives from the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance are urging city and county leaders to declare a public health emergency as overdose numbers rise.

This is the topic of discussion during a Tuesday night town hall where community members impacted by overdoses and homelessness, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), Travis County District Attorney José Garza, County Judge Andy Brown, city council members and Travis County commissioners will speak.

According to the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance’s news release, Austin saw a 28% increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2021.

ATCEMS Commander Blake Hardy said fentanyl is now showing up in pills, which is the most concerning development to his agency.

“When people buy heroin, they understand that it’s going to be dangerous,” he said. “But now we’re seeing fentanyl show up in things aren’t even opioids. Xanax, for example.”

Hardy is also worried this is resulting in more teens getting ahold of deadly drugs.

In March, law enforcement launched a drug-focused task force to combat a string of downtown overdoses that took place right before South by Southwest.

Tuesday’s Town Hall is from 6 to 8 p.m. We will update this story after the event.