ARCH collecting blankets to extend warmth, compassion to Austin’s homeless neighbors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As temperatures in Austin continue to dip colder and colder, homeless service providers are at work trying to find ways to offer warmth to people sleeping on the streets.

One of those efforts is being spearheaded by Front Steps, the nonprofit that the general public may know as the operator of Austin’s Resource Center for the Homeless (the ARCH) downtown.

For this year’s winter blanket drive, Front Steps is aiming to expand its blanket distribution to people experiencing homelessness across the city while continuing to focus on bringing in specific types of sturdy, donated blankets.

For those looking to donate to the drive, look here for more details

The ARCH has held a blanket drive for years, but it was only last year that they began asking for the type of blankets their clients use the most: blankets larger than 66” by 90.” Because some of their clients are tall, they learned quickly larger blankets are needed for a person to wrap their entire body in. After surveying people experiencing homelessness last year, Front Steps narrowed their blanket focus even more: they are looking for Queen or Twin and fleece or acrylic blankets. Clients have told Front Steps these blankets are durable, yet lightweight so they can be carried wherever they go.

The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. December 6, 2020. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

The drive started after Thanksgiving and will continue through the winter. Front Steps said they are hoping to receive enough blankets to last into the Spring so that if a cold day in April arises, they will have extras.

In years past, Front Steps has gotten around 300 blankets each winter, but those were often mixed in with other donated items like jackets, Front Steps Director of Development and Communications Amy Price recalled. But in 2019 (as KXAN covered), the nonprofit changed its approach, asking for only donations of those large blankets.

It turned out, Price explained, people really appreciated being advised which blanket to buy and knowing that it would be something actually of use to people experiencing homelessness. After the 2019 drive was finished, Front Steps received and delivered 1,014 blankets. Hoping for a repeat-success, ARCH is yet again calling on the community to mail in or drop off these specific blankets.