AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites now have one less option to choose from when they want to watch independent films on the big screen.

Arbor Cinema at Great Hills has closed permanently. Movie posters were taken down, the marquee is now blank, and Google says the location is “permanently closed.”

There’s also a sign on the door that reads, “Thank you! It has been our pleasure to serve you at this theatre.”







Arbor Cinema at Great Hills closes (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

It’s unclear why the closure happened, but the owner Cineworld recently filed for bankruptcy.