APS caseworker turnover on downward trend, agency says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Turnover in adult protective services (APS) caseworkers decreased almost 5%, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said in a press release Monday.

Caseworker turnover fell from 25.2% in 2018 to 20.7% in 2019, and based on first-quarter data for the fiscal year 2020, turnover is projected to drop even more, the agency says.

APS caseworkers and front-line supervisors were given a $750/month raise, and that is the most significant reason for the decrease in turnover, the agency says.

More than 40 caseworkers were hired and strategically assigned to areas of most need, and a mentorship program for new caseworkers was implemented at a statewide level, the agency says. The program was modeled after what Child Protective Services does for their caseworkers who are starting jobs in the field.

“Our turnover was too high, particularly with our new workers, and when that happens our ability to serve clients is going to suffer,” said Kez Wold, associate commissioner of APS.

“We were spread too thin and couldn’t get workers hired, trained, and in the field fast enough. The job of an APS caseworker is difficult, it can be complex, and with higher salaries and a supportive mentorship program, our service to clients is much improved across the board,” Wold said.

More than half (50.8%) of caseworkers left within their first year on the job in 2018. This year, first-year turnover is projected to be around 31%., the agency said.