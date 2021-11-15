Application portal for Austin’s rental assistance program to close temporarily — here’s why

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s RENT program has allocated the rest of its 2021 local and federal rent relief funding to renters in need, the city announced Monday.

Originally, there was $35 million available in the 2021 Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Assistance Program, which has since gone to more than 8,298 Austin households struggling to pay rent.

Until more funding becomes available, the RENT application portal will be temporarily closed. Staff is working to find a new funding source, according to the city, but it’s unknown when the program will reopen.

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) was chosen by the city’s Housing and Planning Department to help distribute rental assistance in April 2020. The RENT program is in its fourth round of money distribution by the two departments for low-income families.

The city says it’s improved upon each round of rental assistance using community feedback.

The city says people in need of rental help can still sign up to be notified if more money becomes available and the application portal reopens. You can call 211 or visit this website to sign up.