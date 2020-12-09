Application for Austin childcare grants opens Dec. 15, offers up to $60K to help pay expenses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Help is on the way for Austin childcare providers via an extended grant program, the city’s economic development department announced Wednesday.

Through the Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors (SAVES) fund, the Austin City Council approved $5 million for the Austin Childcare Provider Relief Grant. The grants can be up to $60,000 each and can be used to cover “eligible operating expenses for providers offering full-day childcare to kids ages 5 and under,” the city’s press release says.

Examples of what the grant could be used for are payroll, rent relief and operational costs among other related expenses, said Veronica Briseño, the city’s chief economic recovery officer.

“Ensuring childcare providers have the resources to remain open and serve local families is a critical part of our City’s ability to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Providers both home-based and center-based are eligible for grants so long as they are in an Austin City Council district and can “demonstrate an economic loss associated with COVID-19.”

Providers also have to be Texas Rising Star certified, can prove they are scheduled to complete the certification or have earned a national accreditation. Providers that serve families who receive a Childcare Subsidy, or are located in historically underrepresented communities, are strongly encouraged to apply, the city says.

The application opens at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 and will close at 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021.