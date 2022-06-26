AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will keep its last large COVID-19 vaccine clinic open at Old Sims Elementary School for longer than planned after an uptick in demand for the pediatric vaccine.

The east Austin clinic was scheduled to close Saturday. But APH said Friday that it would keep the clinic open and reassess operations weekly to “ensure efficient use of resources.”

On Friday, APH said it vaccinated 173 babies and toddlers in the last two days after vaccine eligibility expanded to ages 6 months to 5 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its pediatric vaccine recommendation June 18 for children 6 months old to 5 years old. The Moderna vaccine is available in two doses for ages 6 months to 5 years old. The Pfizer vaccine is available in three doses for ages 6 months to 4 years old.

The Old Sims Elementary clinic was the last of 12 mass vaccine sites that APH operated.

The clinic is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

More information about APH’s vaccine resources is available online.