APH thinks it’ll start vaccinating people in Phase 1B this week

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health says it anticipates being able to give COVID-19 vaccinations to those in Phase 1B this week.

APH expects to receive an allocation of 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, and they’ll give the first of its shots to people in Phase 1A, which includes frontline healthcare workers and those who work and live in long-term care facilities not part of the federal pharmacy program.

Once APH is done with its Phase 1A vaccinations, it will create a public registration system to vaccinate those who meet the requirements to Phase 1B, those older than 65 with underlying health conditions that make them a high risk for severe complications.

“We will alert the public when the system is accepting registrations in the coming days. To protect patient privacy and to manage demand at the moment, vaccine clinic locations will only be available to those with scheduled appointments,” an APH spokesperson said.

“We heard from the community that multiple locations, each of which were close to public transit and in areas hardest-hit by COVID-19, were important to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine. APH has determined that pre-registration and scheduled appointments allow for a more equitable distribution of vaccine.”

Once the registration system is ready, APH will let the public know so the qualified individuals can schedule appointments. APH says this allotment won’t be enough to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1B, so they are working with the Department of State Health Services to get more doses.

APH also wants to make sure people know they are focusing on vaccinating people who don’t have private health insurance.