APH shuts down vaccine schedule system due to technical problems

People wait in line at an Austin Public Health distribution site to get the COVID-19 vaccine after they were registered.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health shut down its vaccine schedule system late Monday night because of technical problems.

APH opened appointments at 6 p.m. At that point, 9,000 people were in the waiting room, trying to book 6,000 available appointments. One hour later, the agency tweeted it was “experiencing some technical issues.”

At 10:55 p.m., APH paused the scheduling system due to the technical problems and shut down the system entirely at 11:40 p.m.

APH says it will likely need to add an additional day of appointment scheduling. They asked everyone to check back for updates by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

APH did not specify what the problems were.