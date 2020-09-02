Austin Public Health joins CommUnity Care, Central Health to hold free PPE distribution events

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health, along with CommUnity Care and Central Health, will start holding free events to distribute personal protective equipment to people in Austin.

The first event will be held Friday morning in south Austin at the Austin Public Library’s Ruiz Branch, 1600 Grove Boulevard. People can stop by that day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to receive face masks and hand sanitizer.

Additional distributions will happen this month throughout Austin at the following locations, dates and times:

Santa Barbara Catholic Church (13713 FM 969) on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Consulate of Mexico in Austin (5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150) on Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Public Library – Ruiz Branch (1600 Grove Blvd.) on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Gustavo “Gus” L. Garcia Recreation Center (1201 E. Rundberg Lane) on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

More information can be found about the PPE distribution events can be found at the City of Austin’s website.

Representatives from CommUnity Care said Wednesday that they will start giving away PPE kits with face coverings and hand sanitizer to people visiting clinics in eastern Travis County. They plan to ultimately do these giveaways at up to 20 clinics in the area during a six-week campaign. They’re also going to set up pop-up sites to hand out free PPE, but no exact locations or times are known at this time.