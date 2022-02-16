APD’s ‘reimagined’ cadet training approved, more staffing efforts needed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is moving forward with a new cadet class after city council approved the pilot “reimagined” curriculum for future use.

Council put a halt on cadet classes in 2020 until the department could revamp its training curriculum to prioritize de-escalation and community relations.

“There were situations happening in the coursework and in the department that the city council could not support,” said councilmember Paige Ellis, who’s also on the council’s Public Safety Committee.

On Tuesday, Chief Joseph Chacon presented an update on the academy curriculum to council. It included the status of the recommendations put in place by Kroll Associates, a third-party group called to audit APD’s training program.

Those recommendations included formalized anti-racism and cultural diversity workshops, a panel to review training videos and a bigger emphasis on diversity in the recruiting process.

“Recruitment is full throttle in all our departments,” said Corby Jastrow, president of the Greater Austin Crime Commission (GACC).

According to the report, the next cadet class is set to be the city’s most diverse yet, with 38% of the applicants being Hispanic, 36% White, 18% Black and 4% Asian/Pacific Islander.

“I’m optimistic we’re moving in the right direction, and we can feel confident these courses are taking place in the way that they should be,” said Ellis.

“It’s great to have grad classes, because we haven’t had those in over 18 months,” said Jastrow. “So it’s really really taken a toll on our department.”

While cadet classes were halted, APD’s attrition rate did not. So as a higher number of officers left, cadets weren’t coming in.

“The attrition numbers have far exceeded anything we’ve had in the past,” said Jastrow.

According to a study funded by the GACC, the city needs more officers on patrol to meet the target response time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

“Those numbers are achievable; we’ve got to focus on this officer attrition rate and the facilities,” Jastrow said.

He adds a bigger facility is under consideration, and APD is working on a back-to-back cadet class structure for the fall. This would mean two full classes would run concurrently, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon or evening.

“This class is helping, but we continue to have to keep having more and more as we go through, because as many spots that are graduating, there’s that many doubled of vacancies,” said Jastrow.

To address current staffing issues, APD has moved some officers from specialized units to patrol. In January, we reported on how this move impacted the department’s sex offender unit.

KXAN continues to cover the shift of non-emergency crime calls going through 311 versus 911, which was another measure taken to improve response times.