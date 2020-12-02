APD’s Operation Blue Santa hoping for financial donations, needs to raise an additional $300K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs your help, but not for solving a crime.

They’re just weeks away from the department’s annual Operation Blue Santa and they still need to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The tradition provides toys for children and food for families in need, but this year, COVID-19 is presenting some obstacles.

“All the things that we normally would do that comes with Blue Santa is not available to us this year because of COVID,” Mike Sheffield, the treasurer with the Operation Blue Santa Board.

Because of COVID-19, the annual Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade was canceled. It’s one of the department’s biggest event for collecting donations. COVID-19 has also changed the way they will distribute gifts. This year, they will not deliver any toys.

Instead, Operation Blue Santa will rely on gift cards and drive-throughs to bring Christmas cheer.

Not only has COVID-19 changed the way they operate, it’s also created an unprecedented need. Sheffield said during a typical year, Operation Blue Santa helps anywhere from 4,500 to 5,000 families. However, this year, they’re expecting closer to 10,000 families with just under 20,000 children to serve.

“Seeing the need and wanting to fill it, it’s a little bit unnerving,” Sheffield explained. “It kind of pulls your hair out, but we have a can-do attitude here.”

It’s that same attitude Austin Police Officer Adam Soliz remains grateful for nearly 40 years later.

“Being able to come full circle with it … I was a recipient of Blue Santa, I volunteered with Blue Santa and now I am Blue Santa,” Soliz explained.

He remembers being a child and receiving a gift through Operation Blue Santa. He said the interaction made a difference in his life.

Those with Operation Blue Santa said they’re hopeful the community can help them fulfill the growing need, and they will need an additional $200,000 to $300,000 to cover it.

“Every little bit helps us,” Sheffield said.

Those who would like to help can donate online. They plan to hand out the gift cards next weekend and hope to reach their goal by then.