AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a man was detained Friday morning after stabbing a woman on a CapMetro bus in downtown Austin.

According to police, officers were called to the bus at the corner of 5th Street and North Lamar Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The woman and the man did not know each other, according to police.