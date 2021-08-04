APD: Woman intentionally hit with vehicle in southeast Austin, suspect fled scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say someone intentionally ran over a woman with a vehicle late Tuesday night in southeast Austin.

APD said they found a woman with “obvious trauma to her body” late Tuesday near the Dove Springs Recreation Center after responding to an urgent welfare check call around 11 p.m. The woman was dead at the scene, APD said, and it doesn’t have a suspect in custody.

APD said it isn’t sure about the connection between the driver and woman, and information about the suspect vehicle could be released later Wednesday. APD said crime scene and homicide detectives were at the scene for 4-5 hours surveying the area and investigating.

After APD interviewed witnesses, authorities made the determination that the person meant to use the vehicle as a weapon and hit the woman on purpose.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.