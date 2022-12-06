AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a crash on the Interstate 35 service road in south Austin over the weekend.

She was Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera, 52, according to APD.

The crash took place in the 8500 block of S. I-35 southbound service road just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. That’s just north of East Slaughter Lane.

APD responded to the crash, which only involved one vehicle, that day. Oceguera was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to the department.

Anyone with details about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.