AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department provided an update in connection with an east Austin crash where one person, previously reported with serious injuries, has died.

APD said 28-year-old Angelica Delgado was taken to a local hospital after the June 3 crash but died two days later.

Austin Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Bastrop Highway, and a preliminary investigation revealed a sedan driven by Delgado crashed into a retaining wall.

APD said the investigation was ongoing, and the incident was being investigated as Austin’s 44th fatal crash of 2023.