Two hurt and one in custody after auto-ped crash in West Campus on April 25. (photo courtesy: CentralTex Scanner)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said two people were hurt after being hit by a vehicle in the West Campus neighborhood late Tuesday night. Police said one person is in custody.

According to police, the crash happened at West 24th and Nueces Streets just before 11 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took two adults to the hospital; one was in serious condition, the other was in potentially serious condition, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said two other adults refused transport to the hospital.