AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a dozen new Austin police officers will begin patrolling the streets this weekend.

The Austin Police Department honored 19 APD cadets who graduated from the police academy Friday.

Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson honors cadets during police academy graduation ceremony (APD photo)

19 cadets graduated from the Austin Police Academy (APD photo)

Cadets honored during police academy graduation ceremony (APD photo)

The cadets will get to work right away, starting their training patrols Sunday night.

“Congratulations to the graduates of the 148th Cadet Class! We wish you the best in your careers as officers. May you always serve and protect the Austin community,” APD said in a social media post.

Interim Chief Henderson receives pin during Sept. 7 ceremony (APD photo)

On Thursday, APD held a pinning ceremony for Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson.

“This evening I was thrilled to have so many of my family and friends join me during my pinning ceremony. I will remember this special night as I continue to work alongside the incredible women and men of @Austin_Police and keep our community we serve safe,” Henderson said in a social media post.