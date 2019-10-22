APD warns of possible sinkhole in southwest Austin at Old Bee Caves Road

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights police incident_96756

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a possible sinkhole is obstructing traffic in southwest Austin in the Oak Hill area.

APD says the call came in around 7:45 a.m., and officers were sent to the corner of Old Bee Caves Road and Travis Cook Road. Police could not confirm if the traffic hazard is officially a sinkhole.

KXAN has reached out to Austin Water to confirm if the hazard is a sinkhole, but has not heard back.

Roads are shut down at Old Bee Caves Road, Mountain Shadow Drive and the Thomas Spring area. Delays are expected in the area and drivers are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss