APD uses stop sticks to blow out tires, arrest man who stole police car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man they were questioning hopped in one of their police cars and drove off late Tuesday night, leading police on a short chase.

APD used stop sticks to blow out the tires on the patrol car and get the man to stop. They then shocked him with a Taser and arrested him.

Police say they were initially called out to North Lamar Boulevard just south of West Koenig Lane after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a prowler. They were chatting with a suspect and planned to let him go when they say he then jumped into the patrol car that was idling and drove off.

Police say other than the tires the patrol car was not damaged. No officers were hurt.

Police could not immediately say where the chase ended but were able to tell us the whole thing lasted less than 30 minutes.