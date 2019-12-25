APD: Two men charged, accused of kidnapping woman from Givens Park area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men are accused of kidnapping a woman Tuesday and taking her to an abandoned house on Springdale Road, authorities say.

Freddie Maxwell and Devon Booker were both charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping after authorities saw the woman physically struggle with the men before they took her into the house, an affidavit says.

Police said they believed that an assault sexual in nature was about to take place, so they moved quickly to detain the two men. Once detained, the men denied anyone else being in the house, and Maxwell said his family owned the home. Both men initially claimed to be related, the affidavit says.

Once officers found the female, they tried to get her to come out of the house. The female showed signs of being highly intoxicated, and she fought with officers to the point where she broke a porch banister outside the home. It took multiple officers to restrain and eventually calm her down, an affidavit said.

She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment.

When police interviewed the men, neither of them could tell officers the woman’s name, the affidavit says. They said they just came across her, and then went to the house, the affidavit says.

Booker claimed to be a relative of Maxwell, but couldn’t tell authorities Maxwell’s name, the affidavit says. Booker had large pupils and spoke slowly, police said.

The call to authorities said the men took the woman near Givens Park, and when asked about that, Maxwell or Booker could not give reasonable answers as to why someone would call police about the incident, the affidavit says.

By the end of the investigation, the affidavit says, both acted together to take the woman from the area near Givens Park “with little regard for who witnessed it.”

The men are being held in Travis County Jail on $75,000 bond.