APD trains for active attack situations in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department conducted active attack training downtown on Tuesday.

APD, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Texas Department of Public Safety all participated.

APD said it would like to have as many agencies as possible participate, because they never know who might be on the scene to help them when something happens.

APD Commander Jeff Greenwalt says several first responders at the scene of the mass shooting on 6th Street last month received similar training.

“There are people who are alive because of that training, and we hope that the training we’re having today — if it were to happen again in the future — we’re better prepared to attend to those victims as well,” he said.

Officers say there are two components to the training. First, they have to stop the threat, then provide medical aid.

APD says one of these trainings was held at Camp Mabry a few months ago.