AUSTIN (KXAN) – Twenty-five new officers will join the ranks of the Austin Police Department Friday.

The 149th graduating class of cadets will be commissioned during a ceremony at 1 p.m. at Bannockburn Church, APD said.

Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson will administer the Oath of Office to the cadets.

According to the department, cadet training included legal issues, driving, crisis intervention training, community policing, leadership, defensive tactics, and physical fitness.

The cadets also took part in the Chief’s Run on Dec. 27.