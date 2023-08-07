AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a memo sent to department members by the APD chief of staff, all sworn personal “will cease the use of less lethal shotguns.”

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has recently addressed APD about concerns surrounding the devices’ “pattern of use and legal implications,” according to the email.

APD and the District Attorney’s Office will continue to discuss the use of, and training on, and policies for less lethal shotguns.

KXAN has reached out to both APD and the District Attorney’s Office for further comment, and will update this story when we hear back.