APD to slash vacant positions, shift officers to patrol ahead of budget cuts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a video Thursday to Austin police staff and officers, Chief Brian Manley announced that under the FY21 budget the department would cut its 150 vacant positions and experience a significant reduction in overtime.

“A lot of work went into deciding where we would make these cuts from,” Manley explained. “It was approached with the philosophy that patrol is the backbone of our organization.”

Manley goes on to explain the department is “struggling” to keep patrol ranks full. He said APD has had to resort to relying on overtime to help fill in those gaps and added “it was even difficult to get those shifts filled.”

He said with the reduction in the department’s overtime budget, APD will not be able to use backfill overtime this upcoming year as they have in the past. For that reason, Manley said they will have to move officers back into the department’s police patrols.

Manley said APD examined the department for units that have police officer-level positions not performing patrol operations or units that were supporting patrol “but in ways that patrol could absorb some of that work.”

“We do recognize that behind each of these positions is an officer who worked hard to get to that position. You were trained specifically for that position and you were doing a great job in that position,” he said. “This is not meant to imply that your work was not important to our community — we’re just in a position where we’re having to make tough decisions.”

Officers affected by the change will more than likely have to work different shifts and in different parts of the city. Manley said the changes will be made based on seniority within each unit but expressed that some of these changes include corporal and sergeant rankings.

The chief said officers will have the opportunity to “file a hardship.”

“I’m confident that we as a department will again get through these difficult times,” he said.

KXAN reached out to the City of Austin and was told, “There are a few details being finalized, so it would be premature to speculate about specific adjustments at this time. Details will be forthcoming once those final details are addressed and we do not anticipate officers moving to new patrol assignments until January of 2021.”

A changing budget

Manley’s decisions come after the Austin City Council decided in mid-August to reallocate $150 million from APD’s budget into the community over the next year.

In an interview on KXAN News Today following the city council vote, Austin Mayor Steve Adler explained how it would happen. He described the changes as three buckets of $20 million, $80 million and $50 million.

The first bucket accounted for leaving positions unfilled and delaying three cadet classes, another was about moving departments like internal affairs and forensics to civilian control and the last bucket discussed traffic work, training, recruitment and mounted patrol.

“But as the city, I don’t think the city’s going to recognize or operate any differently under civilian control or command on forensics or some of these other things,” Adler said. “They’re really important things to have done but the headline is misleading to suggest we’ve taken $150 million and slashed it from the police department.”

