APD to release video of February deadly east Austin hostage situation, 2 months after deadline

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says it will release video related to an east Austin hostage situation in February that left the suspect dead after two police officers fired at him.

Officers were able to safely remove the hostages, a woman and a 10-year-old boy, from the home on the night of Feb. 10. APD said the situation began when a man crashed a car into a house on the 2900 block of Rogge Lane, near Manor Road, and then broke into the woman’s home nearby. Police say the man fired at officers who tried to enter, and later attempted to use the boy as a shield.

Officer Jeffrey Hutchison, who’s worked at APD for 8 years, and Officer Ryan Nichols, who’s been there 13 years, were initially placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. APD said in early June both had been returned to full duty.

APD is supposed to release these “Critical Incident Community Briefing” videos for situations like there where officers fire their guns, in an effort to increase transparency and trust with the community. Before it’s released to the public, the next of kin, attorneys, officers involved and city officials will watch it.

Under its policy, the video should be released 60 days after the incident. That did not happen here — the hostage situation and shooting happened Feb. 10, which would have put 60 days in mid-April. APD previously told KXAN the winter storm pushed the process back and it estimated it would have it ready May 1. In early May, it said it would be pushed back again to June 4.

On June 9, APD sent out a release explaining that “production and stakeholder feedback delays” caused it to push back the release of this video and one related to an April 9 shooting. It gave a new deadline for the February case video release as June 25, which it will meet.

APD says it is releasing the video Thursday morning at 10 a.m. on its website, two months after the 60-day deadline.